KLAX ABC 31 NEWS Early Projection Path Of Tropical Storm Zeta 10-25-2020

Another cloudy start across the forecast area with temperatures in the low 60s. A warming trend is expected to begin Monday and Monday night. Winds will shift to South to Southwest flow with a slight uptick in rain chances. We are monitoring T.S. Zeta which is on track to impact east across Southeast Louisiana. It should be noted that there is considerable uncertainty in the track and intensity of Zeta at this time. Everyone along the northern Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the latest forecasts over the coming days.