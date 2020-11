With the passage of a strong cold front, we are left with much cooler and drier air. Expect lower to mid 40s for lows, except for upper 40s to near 50 for coastal parishes. For the start of the week, cool mornings and warm days will be the order of the day as temps start in the upper 40s to low 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will gradually increase beginning Thursday.