Monday, November 23, 2020
KLAX ABC 31 Monday Planner 11-22-2020

Karen Williams 0 Comments

A high-pressure ridge will rapidly move across the Gulf Coast states Monday and Monday night. This provides another dry and mild night. Moisture will increase ahead of an upper trough on Tuesday. We will have a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. Rain chances will increase Tuesday evening with the highest rain chances expected on Wednesday with the approaching front. Thanksgiving Day will be dry however the weekend looks unsettled as another cold front and upper-level trough slowly moves through the area.

