KLAX ABC 31 Highs Tomorrow 11-29-2020

After the passage of a potent storm system that tracked along the northern Gulf Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall and flash flooding, we are left with very cold temperatures. Low temperatures in the upper 30s. For Monday plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 50s. Expect clear conditions with most areas experiencing a hard freeze as lows are projected to be in the upper 20s. Be sure to check on your pets and wrap up any outdoor plumbing to prevent damage. We will remain below normal in our temperatures for the majority of this week as we enter December.

