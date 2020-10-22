KLAX ABC 31 Extended Forecast

Thursday, October 22, 2020
Another day of unseasonably warm and humid conditions with highs in the mid 80s. An increase in moisture over the region, combined with instability provided by the weak shortwave aloft and daytime heating, will result in some widely scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm or two, with the best potential for showers across South Central Louisiana. Any showers that develop will dissipate this evening, with muggy conditions and patchy fog again possible across the area overnight. A weak cold front moves southeastward into the region on Friday, with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible.

