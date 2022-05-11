Kiwanis Club of Alexandria Rewards Kids Through Camp Day

The Kiwanis Club of Alexandria is dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

They fund projects and programs to help children.

The Kiwanis Club of Alexandria is teaching these kids how to fish.

They are learning patience and character development.

They are also going to learn how to cast their bait.

Martin Park Elementary kids were excited to learn how to fish at the Kiwanis Camp.

They enjoyed doing arts and crafts and working together.

Dale Holmes was grateful her students could enjoy the outdoors.

The Kiwanis Club sponsors the Terrific Kids program.

The club recognizes terrific kids for achieving goals in the school year.

The members are proud to give these kids a full camp experience.

Suzy Halliburton taught at Oak Hill Elementary before joining the Kiwanis Club.

As a part of the Kiwanis Club, she can still teach kids.

She is grateful to be involved with the camp to help them.

The members are proud to be a part of something greater than themselves.

They gave the children an experience they will never forget.

To join as a member of the Kiwanis Club, go to kiwanisofalexandria.org.