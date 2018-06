For the second time, First Assistant Chief Jeff Tarver was honored as the Kiwanis Club of Alexandria Firefighter of the Year! Referring to his beloved cadaver dog, Nitro, Tarver stated that “We have the best job in the world!”

Pictured from left to right are Club President-Elect Preston Mansour, Club President Bill Halliburton, First Assistant Chief Jeff Tarver, and Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King.