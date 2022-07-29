Kittens Abandoned in Plastic Bag Team Up with Local Animal Rescue Group to Raise Funds for Medical Care

(Ville Platte, LA) – On July 8th, a good Samaritan discovered a litter of eight two-week-old kittens that were left in a plastic tote in front of Dirt Cheap at 1881 E Main St. in Ville Platte, Louisiana. The kittens were in terrible shape: malnourished, anemic, covered with fleas, and soaking wet because the tote was left out during a rainstorm. Volunteers from Every Paw Animal Rescue (EPAR) quickly took custody of the kittens. The kittens required around-the-clock care and syringe feeding due to their poor health and young age. A subsequent vet exam discovered that two of the kittens have such severe corneal eye infections, that they both need to undergo a procedure known as enucleation, to remove their eyes. The vet bills for treating all eight kittens and the recommended eye surgeries are expected to exceed $1,500.

EPAR is a small but dedicated team of volunteers that work to help as many cats and dogs as possible in Ville Platte and the surrounding areas. To raise funds for the kittens’ care, EPAR is asking the public for donations. The group also enlisted the kittens to help out! The kittens have agreed to “sign” each thank you card to every donor with a signature paw print! They have all volunteered to dip a paw in non-toxic paint and leave an impression on each card – showing their appreciation for every donor’s support.

If anyone has information on the person(s) who left the kittens, they can call EPAR at 337-603-5654 , and they will forward the tips to the Sheriff’s Department. The person(s) who left the kittens could be charged with eight counts of cruelty for neglecting the health of the cats and eight counts of abandonment, as it is a separate offense under the state cruelty laws. Those found guilty of simple cruelty to animals can be sentenced to up to six months in jail and fined $1,000 per count or both (see LA. R.S. 14: 102. 1 (https://legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx?d=78236) First offenders, however, often are sentenced to pay a fine, court costs, and restitution.

According to Jen Shaw, Director of EPAR: “We are tremendously grateful that the good Samaritan that found these kittens in a wet bag was eager to get them help. Our volunteers have worked tirelessly to keep the kittens alive and improve their health. We just need help covering the vet bills. We are so grateful for everyone that donates to help save these kittens and give them the best lives possible after such a rough start.”

Donations can be mailed to EPAR, P.O.Box 1119, Ville Platte, La 70586 or sent through its PayPal account at eparinc@yahoo.com. Individuals can also call Coreil Vet Clinic directly at 337-363-0157 to make a donation over the phone. The kittens are under the EPAR account at Coreil Veterinary Clinic, 1750 E Main St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. Donations made directly to EPAR are tax exempt.