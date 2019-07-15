Monday, July 15, 2019
Kisatchie National Forest proposes new motorized trail

Jojuana Phillips

Another change is being proposed by the Kisatchie National Forest that would bring a new motorized trail to an area of the forest in grant parish.

The motorized trail would be called the Socia Branch Trail that would be a little over 34 miles long in grant parish for motorcycles and bicycles.

But, before working towards construction of this proposed trail the Forest Service wants to hear opinions from the public with two public hearings.

Both hearings will be held this week on Tuesday and Thursday (July 16th and 18th) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Tuesday meeting will take place at the Dry Prong Community Center and the Thursday meeting will take place at the Country Inn and Suites in Pineville.

