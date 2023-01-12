King Cake Season is Here

Mardi Gras season is here and with that comes the popularity of King Cakes. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with folks at a local bakery churning them out for people.

Aaron Atwood owner of Atwood’s Bakery said, “Mardi Gras is a wonderful party season. It’s a great time for friends family anybody to get together and have a great time. There’s Mardi Gras balls, there’s parades. There’s some many wonderful activities especially here in Cenla.”

Atwood is hard at work providing King Cakes for the Mardi Gras season.

“We make usually almost 5000 king cakes in the Mardi Gras season between the ones we ship, the ones that people pick up and the ones that people order.”

Atwood talks about how the flavors of king cakes have changed over the years.

“Originally the only flavor you could get was cinnamon for it and slowly as things have progressed flavors have been added. The most popular hands down is cream cheese which ours are filled and topped. It’s a pound and a half of dough, a pound and a half of cream cheese at least in every king cake. Since then other flavors have been added like my favorite is blueberry cream cheese. Last year the two most popular, other than cream cheese, was strawberry with cream cheese and pralines and cream.”

Atwood says Mardi Gras is a season for having fun with those around you.

“Mardi Gras season is a wonderful time to celebrate with friends of family like most holidays are but also with anybody. It’s kind of a love thy neighbor season almost where with Mardi Gras it’s just a party just having fun enjoying yourself enjoying those around you and just looking for an excuse to have a great time, share a king cake, talk about beads and throws and talk about the tradition of Mardi Gras.”