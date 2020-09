The Rapides Parish Police Jury will conduct a 90 day drawdown at Kincaid Lake starting September 21, 2020. The water be lowered at a rate of 2-4 inches per day. The lake should be drawn down to 8 feet below pool stage and remain at that level for the duration of the drawdown.

Should you have any questions please contact the

Rapides Parish Police Jury office 318-473-6660.