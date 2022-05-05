Kincaid Day Use Area Re-Opens

The Kincaid Day-Use Recreation Area will reopen this weekend to the public, just in time for Mother’s Day. The area, which includes the beach, picnic areas, and pavilion are an excellent place to enjoy the warmer weather. The campground remains closed at this time – they are still making repairs from the hurricanes in 2020. Funding has arrived from Congress, so they are making progress, but no estimated date yet of opening. If you drive out to the day-use area, you will see the devastation on both sides of the road, but particularly on the campground side. Water lines, electric lines, and campsites all took major hits with Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The trees have been salvaged and much of the downed timber has been removed from the campground sites. Now repair of the water, electricity, and the campsites has begun….