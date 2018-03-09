CenLa KidzFest moves to Frank O. Hunter Park

Press Release – Alexandria, LA – The Junior League of Alexandria (JLA) presents CenLa KidzFest this Saturday at the Frank O. Hunter Park gym on Willow Glen River Road. This free, one-day event, sponsored by Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, will be held March 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

CenLa KidzFest is an event designed to promote healthy lifestyles and cyber safety for area youth by offering hands-on, fun activities that educate and inspire! The event also features the Junior Leagues’ Kids in the Kitchen program highlighting healthy snacks and portion control. The Kids in the Kitchen program is the project of the 2017/2018 JLA Provisional class.

Several local community organizations will be on-site providing activities in the League’s three focus areas of fitness, nutrition, and cyber safety.

Nutrition information and activities will be provided by the Alexandria Farmers Market and Good People Kitchen. Fitness information and activities will include a basketball shoot-out, obstacle course, and demonstrations by Yoga YaYa, CrossFit KIDS, and Karate Kicks/ Team Jucao Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Cyber safety stations will include the FBI, United Healthcare, Master Rousseau, and the Girl Scouts.

CenLa KidzFest is made possible through the generous sponsorships and donations from Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, United Healthcare Community Plan, Regions Bank, Red River Bank, Cabrini Foundation, KALB, the City of Alexandria, and many others.

This is the second year the JLA has hosted CenLa KidzFest. In 2017, more than 250 children attended from 38 central Louisiana schools.

For more information, the Junior League of Alexandria can be contacted by calling (318) 443-6975.