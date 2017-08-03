Kidnapping Leads to Vehicle Pursuit, Arrest Made

RPSO Press Release – On August 2, around 7:15 am, APD responded to the 6400 block of Milmar Bl, to a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife and possibly a gun. Officers responded and were informed that the suspect had just left in a BMW. Officers quickly located the vehicle nearby, on Spencer Street, at which point officers attempted to stop the car. The suspect fled in the vehicle, with officers pursuing him for a short distance, before he jumped out of the still moving vehicle, which crashed into a fence near Joyce Street and Pecan Drive. Officers pursued the suspect on foot, and he was located nearby, hiding under a shed. When officers found him, he began running again, but was quickly apprehended.

Once the suspect was in custody, officers investigating the incident received information that the vehicle belonged to the suspect’s girlfriend, and he had forced her to the home on Milmar at knife-point. Detectives were called to assist in the investigation, and were informed that the suspect had become jealous and irate over his girlfriend giving someone a ride home from work. After forcing her to the residence on Milmar, the suspect reportedly tried to get the girlfriend’s co-worker out of the house, and threatened to get a gun out of the car. The homeowner, hearing this, reportedly retrieved a gun and told the suspect to leave, at which point the suspect fled in his girlfriend’s car. The suspect was identified as Tyler Alexander, 22, of Alexandria.

Following the detectives’ investigation and interviews, Alexander was charged with Disturbing the Peace, Domestic Abuse Battery, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Violation of a Protective Order, Aggravated Kidnapping, Theft of a Motor Vehicle Over $25,000, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, No Driver’s License, and Resisting an Officer, as well as an active warrant through the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.