Kidnappers Arrested in Avoyelles Parish

Avoyelles authorities say a nation wide manhunt over 11 states has ended in the Old River Community. US Marshals arrested 52-year-old David Mcconnell and 51-year-old Susan Mcconnel for reportedly kidnapping their 3 grandchildren in November 2017. The children are ages 14, 12 and 10. Federal Marshals say the children were taken after a custody dispute in Spokane Washington. Avoyelles Deputies say the couple will be returned to Washington State, and the children are to be reunited with their mother.

