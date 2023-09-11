Kent Plantation House Invites Public to Get Active and Bike at Le Tour de Bayou

The Kent Plantation House invites residents to bike in nature and experience the bayous and forests from a different perspective.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how residents can get involved.

Le Tour de Bayou is a unique cycling experience to get people active.

Organizer Rhiannon Malone says, “It’s something different here in the community that people might not have done before. It’s a new experience. It might take you to an area that you’ve lived in all your life, that you’ve never seen before.”

The rides take you through some of the most beautiful landscapes in central Louisiana.

Malone says, “We do have GPS maps located on our website, letourdebayou.com, if people want to see exact locations, but the various rides will take you through cotton fields. They will take you by the beautiful swamplands, the bayous, and things like that.”

This annual ride brings 350 participants from around the country.

“The two-mile family fun ride, or walk is $20 and that includes entry for up to four individuals. And then our bike rides begin at ten miles. That is $30. And then everything above the 25, the 40, the 69 and 101 miles are all $50.”

Le Tour de Bayou raises money to maintain the Kent House.

“This is a rare historic building here in central Louisiana that we’re very fortunate to still have. All the proceeds that we get from this event go back into the home itself for the preservation and then the promotion of its educational mission.”

It offers a range of events to help individuals find their perfect fit.

Le Tour de Bayou starts on September 16th. To register for the bike ride, visit letourdebayou.com.