Kent Plantation House Hosts 15th Annual Bug and Reptile Day

If you are looking for a fun way to start your weekend, the Kent Plantation House is hosting Bug and Reptile Day.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on why it is important for kids to learn about bugs.

USDA Forest Service Specialist Stacy Blomquist shows us a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

“They are non-native, and they are in the pet industry. They’re a very large cockroach, but not the largest. They will have the largest cockroach species in the world here. It’s this South African cave cockroach.”

Every year, the Kent House invites kids to eat bugs, play with bugs, and watch bugs at work.

Blomquist says, “We do these events every year to try to encourage kids to go out into nature and explore and become familiar with their environment and the animals that live in it because we don’t want them to be afraid of things, such as an insect. I mean, how many people do you see when a bee flies by, they all duck and go, ‘Ahhh!’ We don’t want people to freak out when they see an insect.”

The Bug and Reptile Day teaches kids how these creatures impact the environment.

“The majority of them are good. They’re beneficial to us. Our pollinators, our decomposers, things that our earth would be in shape if we didn’t have these insects.”

She says this will be the first time in 16 years the Kent House adds reptiles.

“Not all snakes are bad. Most of the snakes are good, you know, and the more familiar you get with them, the more comfortable you are. And we hope to educate and inform by doing all these different stations so that kids can become more comfortable with these critters.”

For a $2 admission, families can make craft bugs and play bug games.

The Bug and Reptile Day will be on Saturday, June 24th from 9 AM to 1 PM.