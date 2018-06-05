Community News Top Stories 

Kent Plantation House Hosts 11th Annual Bug Day

Kids enjoyed a bunch of creepy crawlies at the Kent Plantation House over the weekend. The Kent House and the USDA Forest Service held their 11th Annual Bug Day.

Children were able to check out a variety of snakes, frogs, and salamanders at the popular insectivore station.

This year, kids learned valuable information at the new bug station: “Bugs that Hurt”, along with the favorite stations of big bugs, little bugs, Louisiana bugs, and night insects. And some even ate a bug!

