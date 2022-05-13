Kent Plantation House “Bug Day”

The Kent Plantation House is hosting their 13th annual bug day on June 4th.

The kids learn about different types of bugs and what bugs to eat.

Kids will play games, win prizes, and have fun playing with the bugs.

One bug in particular will be the Madagascar hissing cockroach.

Admission is 1 dollar and it begins at 9 am.

Bug coordinators will help children learn how to take care of them.

The Kent house staff is excited to see the bugs are back.

Stacy Blomquist, Kisatchie national forest public affairs specialist and bug day coordinator says, “we want to teach kids the importance of insects, in by doing so, they’ll respect them and also learn about them, know which ones they can touch and which ones they should not touch.”

Alice Scarborough, director of Kent plantation house says, “it’s just so much fun, and everybody likes it. The community likes it, the Kent house likes it, the bug people like it. It’s just something very different and very educational but it’s educational in a fun way.”

ON JUNE 4TH, KIDS CAN ALSO ENJOY FISHING AT THE Catahoula FISHING DERBY ON STUART LAKE.