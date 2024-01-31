Kent House to Debut Black History Month Tours

ALEXANDRIA, La – For Haywood Joiner, Black History Month is about knowing how to march forward as a nation.

“It’s important that we know each other. And if we know each other, we better understand each other. And we can do that job of growing America and making America the nation that it was designed to be.”

As an educator, he says February gives us an opportunity to show the evolution of the United States and its movement toward unity.

To help show the full picture of Central Louisiana’s black history, Michael Wynne of the Kent House says the museum plans to change its presentation of black history this year.

“Kent House and many other historic plantation homes have given tours that have focused on the rich white owners of the home. Never before in north Louisiana has a plantation home decided to do just the opposite.”

The museum will offer tours the entire month of February focused around the lives of the enslaved. Wynne says it’s best to educate people about the cruel realities of what life was like for “everyone” on the plantation.

“To not know our past is to relive our past. And we need to better understand our our cruel history from the past. And to do so maybe will make us better people,”

The opportunity to better show the people of Central Louisiana about black history has Joiner excited, because as an American, he hopes telling the full history serves as a chance to better unite everyone.

“We can tie all of this in together,” said Joiner. “We get a better understanding from different vantage points as to the entire history of this, of slavery, and of those who were enslaved in the central Louisiana area.

“The Enslaved Experience in Cenla; Living Life in Bondage,” is the name of the tours that will take place on Feb. 3, 17 and 24. All of the tours will begin at 1 p.m. There will also be a special candlelight edition of the tour on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit this link.

-30-