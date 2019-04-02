Kent House Spring Herb Day Saturday, April 6th

Kent House Spring Herb Day is Saturday April 6th from 8a – 1p. FREE ENTRY for all guests. There will be local herbs and flowers for sale, plenty of vendors selling handmade arts & crafts, and sweets & goodies (pralines, brownies, jellies, jams, dips, etc)! And don’t forget about the yard sale full of treasures located inside the Visitor Center! The Kent House will also be selling it’s famous Biscuits & Syrup along with coffee and snacks.

They will also have the lovely Kathleen Foto demonstrating how to spin wool and beloved cooks: Flora, Pat, and Vicki in the Open Hearth Kitchen cooking cornbread, visiting with guests, and selling Kent House Cook Book and Colonial Herb books.