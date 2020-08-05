Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Kennedy welcomes USDA purchase of $30 million of shrimp to feed Louisiana families

Jacque Murphy

“Louisiana shrimpers and their families produce the best seafood in the world. . . . The USDA’s decision
is a win-win for Louisiana shrimpers and Americans who need a little help to persevere through hard
times.”
WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today welcomed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s
(USDA) decision to purchase $30 million of shrimp to help alleviate food insecurity in the midst of the
coronavirus pandemic. The USDA made the purchase under the Agriculture Act of 1935, which provides
for national food assistance during emergencies.
“Louisiana shrimpers and their families produce the best seafood in the world. Season after season,
Louisiana shrimpers have faithfully put food on the table for millions of Americans, and I admire
their hard work and dedication during this crisis. The USDA’s decision is a win-win for Louisiana
shrimpers and Americans who need a little help to persevere through hard times,” said Kennedy

