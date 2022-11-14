Monday, November 14, 2022
Headlines 

Kennedy statement on Louisiana governor's race

Jacque Murphy

MADISONVILLE, La.—Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the below statement today:

 

“I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems. 

 

“Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”

 

