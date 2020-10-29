Kennedy, Higgins urge SBA to extend deadline for Laura victims to apply for assistance

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) today wrote a letter to Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza requesting an immediate extension of the deadline for Hurricane Laura victims to register for SBA disaster assistance by an additional 30 days.

“Earlier today, FEMA announced a 30-day extension for Laura victims to register for assistance. The new registration deadline is November 27. We encourage you to apply the same 30-day extension in line with this date,” the lawmakers wrote to Carranza.

Hurricane Laura destroyed power grid infrastructure across Louisiana, which impacted electricity and telecommunications for thousands of residents in the state. The 30-day extension period will allow additional victims to apply for and receive critical assistance.

At Kennedy’s request, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced today that it would be extending the deadline for Louisiana residents to register for Hurricane Laura assistance to Nov. 27.

“While the national media quickly moved on from this disaster, our constituents have not. Louisianans affected by Hurricane Laura must now contend with the difficulty of rebuilding their lives during the most dangerous hurricane season on record and also a global pandemic,” the lawmakers added.

Louisiana homeowners and businesses can apply for SBA disaster assistance here.

The full letter is available here.