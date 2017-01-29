Kennedy Addresses Constitution Violation
State Treasurer John Kennedy spoke at the Baton Rouge Press Club yesterday.
Kennedy addressed the legislature’s violation of the Louisiana constitution by approving $400 million dollars in tax increases by majority vote rather than the required two-thirds.
Kennedy says the business community has filed suit, but isn’t sure how the case will turn out. He also discussed the future of the old charity hospital building.
Good for him, it is his job to protect the states financial interests and he is doing a GREAT job
