Kennedy Addresses Constitution Violation

John KennedyState Treasurer John Kennedy spoke at the Baton Rouge Press Club yesterday.

Kennedy addressed the legislature’s violation of the Louisiana constitution by approving $400 million dollars in tax increases by majority vote rather than the required two-thirds.

Kennedy says the business community has filed suit, but isn’t sure how the case will turn out. He also discussed the future of the old charity hospital building.

  • Michael Warren
    August 19, 2015 at 8:46 am
    Good for him, it is his job to protect the states financial interests and he is doing a GREAT job

