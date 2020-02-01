Kelsey Thaxton’s career day puts the Generals on top

Alexandria, La, — Kelsey Thaxton’s school-record 42 points propelled LSUA to a 92-64 conference win against Texas College Thursday evening and placed the sophomore atop the list of all-time scorers in Generals’ women’s basketball history.

W-L Team 1 2 3 4 F (3-13, 1-9 RRAC) Texas College (Tex.) 15 7 18 24 64 (11-6, 8-2 RRAC) (RV) LSU Alexandria (La.) 23 22 23 24 92

How it Happend:

The Generals shot a healthy 56% from the field in the first quarter to build a 23-15 lead.

Kelsey Thaxton started to pick up steam in the second quarter, scoring 13 of her 42 points and helping the Generals expand their lead to 45-22 at the half.

The Generals kept up the pace in the second half, leading by as many as 30 points by the end of the third quarter.

It was more of the same in the fourth quarter as the Generals would never let it get closer than a 25 point deficit.

Other Notes

Kelsey Thaxton broke four records Thursday night, including single-game scoring (42), single-game field goals (15), career scoring leader (844 and counting); single-game 3FG made (10).

Courtney Dawsey put up 17 points to go along with 15 assists.

Cierra Daniels continued to show dominace in the paint with a 19-rebound performance.

What’s Being Said:

“Tonight was a fun one! Kelsey had it going and the ball just kept finding her. Going to celebrate this one tonight but it’s back to work tomorrow as we get ready for Saturday.” – Head Coach Bob Austin

