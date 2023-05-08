Keep Louisiana Beautiful invites all chambers and businesses to partner and promote a clean Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE), announced the Clean Biz Partnership to engage Louisiana businesses in reducing and preventing litter across the state.KLB launched the program last month and already has 19 chambers of commerce committed. The first 40 chambers to sign up qualify to receive $1,000 upon completing program requirements, which include marketing the program, registering 10 percent of the Chamber’s membership, and reporting efforts.In joining the Clean Biz Partnership, businesses pledge to adopt daily best practices for reducing and preventing litter such as cleaning parking lots, placing trash receptacles at storefronts, and maintaining clean dumpster areas and green spaces. Participating businesses receive a Clean Biz Partner window cling, marketing tools, and recognition in KLB materials. A chamber of commerce membership is not required to participate in this program.“Litter hurts economic development in Louisiana, and it hurts our quality of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I challenge all Louisiana chambers and business owners to join the Clean Biz Partnership to distinguish yourselves as environmentally responsible.” “Addressing the litter problem in Louisiana is a responsibility we all must share, including businesses,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “Businesses, large and small, can make a huge difference by keeping their stores and parking lots litter free.” Chambers and businesses can find more information on getting involved on the Clean Biz Partnership webpage. Participating chambers include:
- Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Bossier Chamber of Commerce
- Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Chamber Southwest Louisiana/Economic Development Alliance
- City of Central Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Shreveport Chamber
- Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce
- Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
- Lafourche Chamber of Commerce
- New Orleans Chamber of Commerce
- Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce
- St. Landry Chamber of Commerce
- St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce
- Union Parish Chamber of Commerce
- Vermilion Chamber of Commerce
- West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber
- Zachary Chamber of Commerce
Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. In affiliation with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and 7 University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.