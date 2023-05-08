Keep Louisiana Beautiful invites all chambers and businesses to partner and promote a clean Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE), announced the Clean Biz Partnership to engage Louisiana businesses in reducing and preventing litter across the state.



KLB launched the program last month and already has 19 chambers of commerce committed. The first 40 chambers to sign up qualify to receive $1,000 upon completing program requirements, which include marketing the program, registering 10 percent of the Chamber’s membership, and reporting efforts.



In joining the Clean Biz Partnership, businesses pledge to adopt daily best practices for reducing and preventing litter such as cleaning parking lots, placing trash receptacles at storefronts, and maintaining clean dumpster areas and green spaces. Participating businesses receive a Clean Biz Partner window cling, marketing tools, and recognition in KLB materials. A chamber of commerce membership is not required to participate in this program.



“Litter hurts economic development in Louisiana, and it hurts our quality of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I challenge all Louisiana chambers and business owners to join the Clean Biz Partnership to distinguish yourselves as environmentally responsible.”



“Addressing the litter problem in Louisiana is a responsibility we all must share, including businesses,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “Businesses, large and small, can make a huge difference by keeping their stores and parking lots litter free.”



Chambers and businesses can find more information on getting involved on the Clean Biz Partnership webpage.



Participating chambers include:

Baton Rouge Area Chamber

Bossier Chamber of Commerce

Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce

Chamber Southwest Louisiana/Economic Development Alliance

City of Central Chamber of Commerce

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce

Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce

Greater Shreveport Chamber

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Lafourche Chamber of Commerce

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce

St. Landry Chamber of Commerce

St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce

Union Parish Chamber of Commerce

Vermilion Chamber of Commerce

West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber

Zachary Chamber of Commerce



Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement non-profit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness, and community engagement. In affiliation with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a statewide network of 40 Community Affiliates and 7 University Affiliates. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.