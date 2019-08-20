Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Keaton Spurlin sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2016 crash

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

An Alexandria man has been sentenced in connection with a December 2016 crash that claimed the life of an 18 month old child and injured his family.

27 year old Keaton Spurlin has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Spurlin pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and 5 counts of vehicular negligent injuring back in April.

But a plea led to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office dismissing Spurlin’s charges of DWI I, open container, careless operation, running a stop sign and a seat belt violation.

Spurlin must serve three years of his sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

You May Also Like

Natchitoches Police Say 15-Year-Old had AK47-Style Firearm

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Natchitoches Police Say 15-Year-Old had AK47-Style Firearm

Obamacare’s Health Exchanges Discussed at Cenla Chamber Seminar

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Obamacare’s Health Exchanges Discussed at Cenla Chamber Seminar

Veteran’s Day

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Veteran’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV