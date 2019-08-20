Keaton Spurlin sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2016 crash

An Alexandria man has been sentenced in connection with a December 2016 crash that claimed the life of an 18 month old child and injured his family.

27 year old Keaton Spurlin has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Spurlin pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and 5 counts of vehicular negligent injuring back in April.

But a plea led to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office dismissing Spurlin’s charges of DWI I, open container, careless operation, running a stop sign and a seat belt violation.

Spurlin must serve three years of his sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.