KCS Holiday Express Returns to Pineville December 2nd – 4pm to 7pm

The 2019 KCS Holiday Express train will be bringing joy and promoting goodwill to communities along our rail network as it stops in 20 communities in five U.S. states on 25 dates.

Guests to the train can visit with Santa Claus and walk through brightly lit rail cars filled with holiday displays. Each event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. 🎅🏼

https://www.facebook.com/events/941058609559802/