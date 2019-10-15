Kayla Jean Giles indictment in Walmart shooting

A new indictment against Kayla Jean Giles was announced in court Monday, which means the woman accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband last year outside an Alexandria Walmart will get another chance for a reduction of her $1 million bond.

Giles was indicted in late August on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Her attorney, George Higgins III of Pineville, entered not guilty pleas on her behalf. Both Higgins and prosecutor Pat Magee with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office agreed there was no reason to change her May 4, 2020, trial date.