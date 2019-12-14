Saturday, December 14, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Kayla Giles now equipped with ankle monitor

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A hearing was set for Monday, December 16th for the motion filed by the Attorney General’s Office to have an ankle monitor placed on Kayla Giles, the woman accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband last year in a Walmart parking lot.

But Giles attorney, George Higgins, says that she was equipped with an ankle monitor yesterday.

Kayla Giles posted a $510,000 bond last week after her original bond of over a million dollars was reduced. An ankle monitor was not one of the conditions originally set for her pre-trial release.

Giles is facing charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

You May Also Like

Prompt Succor Students Celebrate Christmas

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Prompt Succor Students Celebrate Christmas

Workshop Tomorrow Aims at Breaking Down Communication Barriers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Workshop Tomorrow Aims at Breaking Down Communication Barriers

Protest Held Today at VA Hospital

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Protest Held Today at VA Hospital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.