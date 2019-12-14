Kayla Giles now equipped with ankle monitor

A hearing was set for Monday, December 16th for the motion filed by the Attorney General’s Office to have an ankle monitor placed on Kayla Giles, the woman accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband last year in a Walmart parking lot.

But Giles attorney, George Higgins, says that she was equipped with an ankle monitor yesterday.

Kayla Giles posted a $510,000 bond last week after her original bond of over a million dollars was reduced. An ankle monitor was not one of the conditions originally set for her pre-trial release.

Giles is facing charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.