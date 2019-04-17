Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Kathleen Blanco in hospice care

Jojuana Phillips

Former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco, is now under hospice care. The announcement came Tuesday from the Louisiana Legislature.

Blanco recently received a terminal cancer diagnosis after it was discovered that the cancer had spread throughout her body.

She was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma, a cancer of the eye, in 2011. And in 2017, it was discovered during a check up that the cancer had returned.

Kathleen Blanco served as Governor of Louisiana from 2004 to 2008.

She’s a devoted Catholic and says that she’s made peace with the disease.

