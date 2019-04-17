Kathleen Blanco in hospice care

Former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco, is now under hospice care. The announcement came Tuesday from the Louisiana Legislature.

Blanco recently received a terminal cancer diagnosis after it was discovered that the cancer had spread throughout her body.

She was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma, a cancer of the eye, in 2011. And in 2017, it was discovered during a check up that the cancer had returned.

Kathleen Blanco served as Governor of Louisiana from 2004 to 2008.

She’s a devoted Catholic and says that she’s made peace with the disease.