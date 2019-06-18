Kaalas Roots: Never Losing Hope

Recent Bossier High graduate wasn’t taking “no” for an answer.

Tragedy struck for him back in March when he survived a bad car accident. A driver swerved into his lane and caused his vehicle to flip multiple times. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors confirmed he was still alive, however, they said he wouldn’t be the same.

“Roots”, as most refer to him, recovered quickly. Although he is still in rehab, his progress has been phenomenal. With the help of parents, loved ones and the community, he was able to graduate and walk across the stage with the crowd standing to their feet applauding him. His family has received an overflow of love and support from Shreveport natives and surrounding areas. Even Louisiana’s very own, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, made a very generous donation to his cause.

On June 4th, Roots made his public commitment to Coach Cordaro and the LSUA Generals basketball team. What Roots says that stuck out to him the most is that how much Coach Cordaro cared and how loyal is was to him during recruitment.

Kaalas will officially start classes at LSUA in the fall studying sports medicine.