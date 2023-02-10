Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility

Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023)

Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA.

On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.

On February 8th, at approximately 03:00 PM, Alexandria Patrol Officers and Juvenile Detectives located the missing juveniles in an abandoned house located in the 1800 block of Rosalie Street, Alexandria. All four female juveniles were arrested and charged with 1-Count each of Simple Escape, and 1-Count each of Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence. One of the juveniles was additionally charged with 2-Counts of Battery on a Police Officer, and another juvenile was additionally charged with 1-Count of Battery of a Police Officer and 1-Count of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.