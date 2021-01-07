Juvenile Suspected Accidental Shooting

Alexandria, La. (January 7, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that occurred Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mary Lane. The initial investigation indicates that three juveniles had a firearm when there was an accidental discharge which struck one of the juveniles. The juvenile was transported a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for the injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.