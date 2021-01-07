Thursday, January 7, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Juvenile Suspected Accidental Shooting

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (January 7, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that occurred Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mary Lane. The initial investigation indicates that three juveniles had a firearm when there was an accidental discharge which struck one of the juveniles. The juvenile was transported a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for the injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

You May Also Like

New app unveiled to keep predators away from children in Louisiana

Char Thomas

Molestation and Sexual Battery Arrest

Jacque Murphy

A Urania woman is dead following a single car crash

Char Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local news is more important today than ever. Call SUDDENLINK at (844) 874-7558 and demand that SUDDENLINK keep KLAX-TV