Juvenile male arrested for attempted murder

Alexandria, La. (May 11, 2022) – Alexandria police have arrested a 17-year-old male from Alexandria in connection with the attempted murder of an 18-year-old Tuesday night.

At approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Alexandria Police Department received a call about a person being shot in the 2700 block of Summerwood Lane. The victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. Alexandria detectives and the Crime Scene unit investigated the scene and the suspected shooter was located, taken into custody and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.