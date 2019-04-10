Juvenile charged with terrorism for prank call

On April 8th, 2019, Multiple Agencies, which included the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to Buckeye Jr. High School in reference to a possible gunshot victim located in front of the school.

According to reports, the initial call was received by the Rapides Parish Communications District – 911, who contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Within minutes deputies arrived at the school and following a search of the area no one was found to be injured.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Uniform Deputies began an investigation and identified a juvenile as a suspect that made the prank call.

Through their investigation sufficient probable cause was established to charge the juvenile with Terrorism.

Once completed the file will be submitted to the Juvenile Section of the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.