Juvenile arrested for shooting a man in the leg

Alexandria Police Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on January 16th, 2023.

At approximately 04:39 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 600 Block of Fred Loop, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the residence that had been shot in his right leg. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening wound and is now in stable condition.

Alexandria Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene, and later was able to identify the alleged shooter.

A short time later, a 15-year old male juvenile was arrested and charged with 1-Count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, and 1-Count of Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

