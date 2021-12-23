Juvenile Arrested, Adult Suspect Sought in Shooting Case

**UPDATE**

The suspect Jacorius Issac has been apprehended as he turned himself in to APD officers.

Alexandria, La. (Dec. 21, 2021) – A 17-year-old Alexandria male has been arrested and a 20-year-old Alexandria man is sought in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday, Dec. 17, in which the victim drove himself to the Alexandria Police station to report the incident.

Police are looking for Jacorius Kjuan Issac, who is suspected of two counts of attempted second degree murder. The juvenile has also been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. Friday, a 62-year-old male entered the lobby of the Alexandria Police Department starting he had just been shot in the leg. The victim said he and his 24-year-old son, who was riding in the passenger seat, were driving near the intersection of Chester and Levin streets when gunshots rang out on both sides of their vehicle, striking the vehicle several times. The victim was struck one time in his left leg in the upper thigh area, but the passenger sustained no injuries.

The victim then drove to his residence, where his son exited the vehicle, then drove himself to the Alexandria Police Department. An ambulance was called and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening injury.

If anyone has any information on Jacorius Kjuan Issac’s location, please contact the Alexandria Police Department immediately at 318-449-5099.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, or if anyone has any other information that would help solve this or other crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.