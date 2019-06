Justin Walters, the Colfax man accused of rape, kidnapping, battery, assault and other charges has pleaded not guilty.

Walters pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Grant parish District Attorney, Jay Lemoine, announced earlier this week that Walters has been indicted on a number of different charges.

Walters pre-trial is set for November 14 and his trial date is set for December 16th.

He remains in jail under a $900,000 bond.