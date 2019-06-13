Thursday, June 13, 2019
Local Headlines 

Justin Walters indicted on multiple charges

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Grant Parish District Attorney, Jay Lemoine, has announced that Justin Walters has been indicted by a Grant Parish Grand Jury.

Walters has been indicted on 3 counts of First Degree Rape, 3 counts of Second Degree Kidnapping, 3 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, 3 counts of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault and possession of Methamphetamine.

He’ll be arraigned on Thursday and trial date will be set at that time.

He was arrested in February on drug charges and a continuing investigation led to his arrest on additional charges on May 1st.

Justin Walters remains in jail on a $900,000 bond.

