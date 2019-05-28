Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Justin Walters case heading to grand jury

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The case of 56 year old Justin Walters, who was arrested in February by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for multiple counts of rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse, kidnapping, battery and drug charges will soon head to the grand jury.

According to Grant Parish District Attorney, Jay Lemoine, Walters’ case will head to the grand jury in the upcoming weeks.

The investigation on Walters’ began after three women came forward, saying that Walters’ physically and sexually abused them.

Walter’s has a list of charges from both Grant and Rapides Parish.

He’s currently being held in the Grant Parish Jail on a $900,000 bond.

You May Also Like

New Website Launches to Match Employers with Job-Seekers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New Website Launches to Match Employers with Job-Seekers

Man Arrested for Pistol-Whipping Another

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Man Arrested for Pistol-Whipping Another

Yarn Bombers Hit Downtown Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Yarn Bombers Hit Downtown Alexandria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV