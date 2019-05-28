Justin Walters case heading to grand jury

The case of 56 year old Justin Walters, who was arrested in February by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for multiple counts of rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse, kidnapping, battery and drug charges will soon head to the grand jury.

According to Grant Parish District Attorney, Jay Lemoine, Walters’ case will head to the grand jury in the upcoming weeks.

The investigation on Walters’ began after three women came forward, saying that Walters’ physically and sexually abused them.

Walter’s has a list of charges from both Grant and Rapides Parish.

He’s currently being held in the Grant Parish Jail on a $900,000 bond.