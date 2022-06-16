Juneteenth Empowerment Summit Educates the Community

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Two years later, Louisiana slaves were notified they were free.

On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed into law Senate Bill 475, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Stacy Crawford came to the empowerment summit to learn about the city.

She was excited to see the panelists discuss services they offered.

Each resident sought change on how to make things better.

Different organizations made up the panels to discuss various topics.

Residents asked the panelists questions to learn what is going on in their city.

Each panelist had valuable information to share with the audience.

Sheriff Mark Woods says kids have access to serious firepower.

The community asked what the Rapides Parish School Board is doing to improve students’ mental health.

Carolyn Frazier is a strong believer in educating the community.

She is proud to teach others about what Juneteenth is all about.

She wants to inform the public on why knowledge is power.

The Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association has organized a list of Juneteenth events for the rest of the week.

She looks forward to the sister-to-sister celebration on Friday, June 17th.

Carolyn Frazier tells us why it is important to celebrate together.

The Juneteenth Association gave people the opportunity to grow their knowledge.

The panelists were awarded with a trophy in appreciation for all they do in the community.

For more information on the Juneteenth events, go to the Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association’s Facebook page.