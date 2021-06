The 16th Annual FIREWORKS OVER BUHLOW is this Saturday, July 3rd inside the Buhlow Lake compound! Gates open at 3:00 PM. Bring your lawn chairs & blankets. Admission is FREE. Absolutely NO Boating, Pets, alcohol or ice chests, as we will have plenty of food and drink vendors – plus jumpers for the kids. Music begins at 4:30 with DEF JAM, followed by the Show Band D-PLAY from Dallas to take us up to FIREWORKS OVER BUHLOW LAKE