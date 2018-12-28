Judge Ruled Roy Hebron is Disqualified

Friday morning 9th JDC Judge Monique Rauls ruled Roy Hebron was disqualified from taking office as mayor of Ball.

Hebron won 56 percent of the vote (817 votes) in November’s election for Ball Mayor. At the same time, voters approved a Constitutional amendment barring convicted felons from seeking or holding office for five years after release from prison. The amendment passed with approximately 75 percent of the vote statewide. It became law Dec 12.

Hebron was sentenced in 2011 to four years in prison for defrauding the federal government during Hurricane Gustav recovery efforts during a previous term as mayor in Ball. Court records indicate he was released from prison on Dec. 9, 2014.

Current Ball Mayor Neil Kavanaugh, who finished runner-up to Hebron in November’s election and whose term as mayor ends on Dec. 31, filed the petition challenging Hebron’s ability to take office Jan. 1.