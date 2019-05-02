Judge finds no probable cause in Pineville child sex case charges

Rapides Parish Judge, Mary Doggett, ruled Monday that some charges lacked evidence in the case of 27 year old Landon Heath Anders. Anders is accused in the rape and sexual abuse of a toddler.

Judge Doggett send bond for Anders at $40,000 after a hearing in which his mother testified that the bond amount was what the family could afford with a property bond.

Anders was arrested on July 31st of last year on charges of first degree rape, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated crimes against nature after a sexual abuse complaint. The victim, who was 3 years old at the time, was taken to a local hospital after telling a relative about the alleged abuse.

Doggett stated that she only found probable cause to charge Anders with sexual battery, aggravated crimes against nature, cruelty to a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The victim has a protective order against Anders that prohibits any type of contact from him or anyone on his behalf. He also cannot have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 17.