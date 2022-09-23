Journey Churchs Celebrate Recovery Hosts the Skit Guys

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery program based on the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. Journey Church in Pineville has a Celebrate Recovery program and they are having a special event coming up soon. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on what the program is about and what’s coming up.

Susan Cartwright said, “Actually both of my sons were addicts and so I started coming to support my sons. I thought they needed my support and once I came to CR and got involved I came to realize that I needed CR for myself.”

Celebrate Recovery is for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction but it’s also for anyone with hurts, habits or hang ups. For leader Susan Cartwright it helps her with the grief of losing a son.

“My biggest issue is grief. I actually lost my youngest son to a heroin overdose. And Celebrate Recovery has certainly helped me, and me being able to give back and help others. It’s helped me to heal.”

Cartwright tells me who the program can help.

“Celebrate Recovery is for any hurt, habit or hang up. It’s divorce, grief. It’s your substance abuse. It’s anger. It’s mental illness, insecurities, you name it the 12 steps work because it’s Biblically based.”

Journey Church’s meeting is every Thursday at 6:30 and they begin the meeting with praise and worship.

Gary Joe Scrickland leads the group at Journey Church. He talks about the importance of working the program.

“We can’t overcome our hurts, habits and hang ups first of all until we come to God with them. And by working these programs we learn about accountability partners and sponsors. And we get to have to have a support group. And they go through our struggles with us God’s the one, He’s our solution and helps us, but they’re our support groups because we can’t isolate. And that’s the importance of working the program and having small groups.”

Coming up soon Tommy Woodard and Eddie James, the Skit Guys will be at Journey Church for a night of drama and laughter.

Strickland said, “Basically what they like to do is use their comedy to bring God’s word to people.”

Eddie James said, “Here’s the deal humor breaks down walls for truth to enter we want you to invite somebody. We’re gonna have a great comedy night.”

Susan says Celebrate Recovery could change your life.

“You don’t know until you try it. You’ve got to come see for yourself and experience what we’ve all experienced and you are going to experience a life change absolutely.”

The Skit Guys will be at Journey Church Thursday, September 29 at 6:30. Tickets are $10. They can be purchased by visiting www.JCPineville.com/skitguys