Journey church hosts holiday light show to showcase Christmas spirit

From a live nativity scene on the weekends to informing participants on the history of candy canes, people will have more than enough activities to last them for the month.

The holiday light show at Journey Church has Christmas photo opportunities, snow, a drive-thru tunnel, free hot chocolate, and more!

Visitors can find the “Journey to the Light 2021” event at 2900 Donahue Ferry Rd in Pineville, every day of December.

The entire event is free and begins from 6 PM to 9 PM.