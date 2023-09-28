Joshua D. Perry Prayer Garden to be dedicated

Louisiana Christian University will officially dedicate the Joshua D. Perry Prayer Garden on Oct. 3 at noon.

The prayer garden provides a sacred space for prayer, worship and meditation memorializing the life of a young man who was serious about his life and love of Christ. His active pursuit and understanding of theology rose above many who were decades ahead of him. Joshua did so because he felt it was incumbent upon him to seek and know God more each day and to lead his family in a Godly manner.

Joshua Douglas Perry died in an automobile crash on March 13, 2021, leaving behind his wife, Megan, and baby daughter Noelle Antoinette, who is now 2. He is also survived by his parents, Deanna and J.D. Perry, and other family members.

His father J.D. Perry served on the LCU Board of Trustees from 2014-2021.

Located at the center of the LCU campus, the prayer garden includes a 15-foot cross, which is lit 24 hours per day, a waterfall, and 12 stones representing the 12 tribes of Israel.

The landscape architect on the project was Tony Tradewell, and the builder was GibKo. Landscaping was provided by Mark Brown.