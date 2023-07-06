Joint operation results in 45 arrests, meth and firearms seizures
RPSO Media Release
A multijurisdictional roundup operation conducted last week results in 45 arrests, methamphetamine and firearms seized.
In the early weeks of June 2023, Agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began coordinating with Louisiana State Probation and Parole Agents in Alexandria in reference to a multijurisdictional operation roundup. The proposed mission had an emphasis on individuals who were currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their probation or parole status.
On June 29th, 2023, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE Agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and Officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as Troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish.
In total, forty-five suspects were arrested during this multijurisdictional operation. Thirty-two were Probation/Parole warrant cases closed by arrest and fifteen were other local arrest warrants, weapons violations, and narcotic related charges. Additionally, over fourteen pounds of methamphetamines was seized, eight firearms recovered and over $8,600.00 was seized due to being revenue from the illegal sales of drugs.
The arrests were all made without incident and were conducted in the Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas.
Agents say the success of this multi-agency operation will lead to future operations being conducted in Rapides Parish.
Marvin Pride Lecompte, LA Probation Violation
Deandre McQuard Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/LA Fugitive
Luella Kirkwood Alexandria, LA Probation Violation
David Downs Alexandria, LA Probation Violation
Brenda Steele Pineville, LA Contempt of Court
Herlandis Johnson Alexandria, LA Contempt of Court/LA Fugitive x 6
Mathew Whitley Alexandria, LA Contempt of Court
Sabrina Coker Pineville, LA Contempt of Court
Craig Bell Cheneyville, LA Contempt of Court x 3/Poss CDS I
Firearm by Felon x 3/Drug Paraphernalia
Firearm w/Narcotics
Robbie Mullins Pineville, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS II
Tabitha McKee Pineville, LA Probation Violation
Travis Quattlebaum Pineville, LA Probation Violation
Douglas Silva Pineville, LA Probation Violation
David Tabor Pineville Firearm by Felon/Drug Paraphernalia
Eric Elmer Woodworth, LA Probation Violation
Kentrell Carter Alexandria, LA Probation Violation
Jasper Hawkins Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I
Andre Ford Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/Felon w Firearm
Poss CDS I
Edward White Pineville. LA Probation Violation
Willis White Pineville, LA Probation Violation
Mark Henagan Ball, LA Probation Violation
Thomas Hicks Pineville, LA LA Fugitive
Cassandra Nugent Pineville, LA Probation Violation
Michael Wolf Pineville, LA Parole Violation
Sean Bennett Pineville, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II
Chad Peary Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II
Timothy McDowell Pineville, LA Parole Violation/Poss CDS II
Jennifer McComic Boyce, LA Probation Violation
Shania Powers Boyce, LA Probation Violation
Dakota Hudspeth Hineston, LA Probation Violation
Marvin Miller Boyce, LA Probation Violation
Todd Phillips Alexandria, LA Probation Violation
Kimberly Goodman Alexandria, LA Probation Violation
Barbara Edwards Alexandria, LA Probation Violation
Desmond Jordan Alexandria, LA Parole Violation/CDS II w intent
CDS I with intent/Firearm by felon
Firearm w narcotics
Jartavis McCree Alexandria, LA Contempt of Court/Agg Resisting
Brandie Branton Pineville, LA Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II
Alton Coke Pineville, LA Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II
Troymond Wilson Pineville, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I
Poss CDS II
Charles Pelum Pineville, LA Probation Violation
Tyler Marshall Ball, LA Probation Violation
Casey Strother Ball, LA Poss Stolen Firearm
Wendy Davis Pineville, LA LA Fugitive
Ricky Roland Pineville, LA Contempt Non-Support
Artimase Lee Alexandria, LA Probation Violation