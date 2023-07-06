Joint operation results in 45 arrests, meth and firearms seizures

RPSO Media Release

A multijurisdictional roundup operation conducted last week results in 45 arrests, methamphetamine and firearms seized.

In the early weeks of June 2023, Agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began coordinating with Louisiana State Probation and Parole Agents in Alexandria in reference to a multijurisdictional operation roundup. The proposed mission had an emphasis on individuals who were currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their probation or parole status.

On June 29th, 2023, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE Agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and Officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as Troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish.

In total, forty-five suspects were arrested during this multijurisdictional operation. Thirty-two were Probation/Parole warrant cases closed by arrest and fifteen were other local arrest warrants, weapons violations, and narcotic related charges. Additionally, over fourteen pounds of methamphetamines was seized, eight firearms recovered and over $8,600.00 was seized due to being revenue from the illegal sales of drugs.

The arrests were all made without incident and were conducted in the Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas.

Agents say the success of this multi-agency operation will lead to future operations being conducted in Rapides Parish.

Marvin Pride Lecompte, LA Probation Violation

Deandre McQuard Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/LA Fugitive

Luella Kirkwood Alexandria, LA Probation Violation

David Downs Alexandria, LA Probation Violation

Brenda Steele Pineville, LA Contempt of Court

Herlandis Johnson Alexandria, LA Contempt of Court/LA Fugitive x 6

Mathew Whitley Alexandria, LA Contempt of Court

Sabrina Coker Pineville, LA Contempt of Court

Craig Bell Cheneyville, LA Contempt of Court x 3/Poss CDS I

Firearm by Felon x 3/Drug Paraphernalia

Firearm w/Narcotics

Robbie Mullins Pineville, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS II

Tabitha McKee Pineville, LA Probation Violation

Travis Quattlebaum Pineville, LA Probation Violation

Douglas Silva Pineville, LA Probation Violation

David Tabor Pineville Firearm by Felon/Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Elmer Woodworth, LA Probation Violation

Kentrell Carter Alexandria, LA Probation Violation

Jasper Hawkins Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I

Andre Ford Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/Felon w Firearm

Poss CDS I

Edward White Pineville. LA Probation Violation

Willis White Pineville, LA Probation Violation

Mark Henagan Ball, LA Probation Violation

Thomas Hicks Pineville, LA LA Fugitive

Cassandra Nugent Pineville, LA Probation Violation

Michael Wolf Pineville, LA Parole Violation

Sean Bennett Pineville, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II

Chad Peary Alexandria, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II

Timothy McDowell Pineville, LA Parole Violation/Poss CDS II

Jennifer McComic Boyce, LA Probation Violation

Shania Powers Boyce, LA Probation Violation

Dakota Hudspeth Hineston, LA Probation Violation

Marvin Miller Boyce, LA Probation Violation

Todd Phillips Alexandria, LA Probation Violation

Kimberly Goodman Alexandria, LA Probation Violation

Barbara Edwards Alexandria, LA Probation Violation

Desmond Jordan Alexandria, LA Parole Violation/CDS II w intent

CDS I with intent/Firearm by felon

Firearm w narcotics

Jartavis McCree Alexandria, LA Contempt of Court/Agg Resisting

Brandie Branton Pineville, LA Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II

Alton Coke Pineville, LA Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II

Troymond Wilson Pineville, LA Probation Violation/Poss CDS I

Poss CDS II

Charles Pelum Pineville, LA Probation Violation

Tyler Marshall Ball, LA Probation Violation

Casey Strother Ball, LA Poss Stolen Firearm

Wendy Davis Pineville, LA LA Fugitive

Ricky Roland Pineville, LA Contempt Non-Support

Artimase Lee Alexandria, LA Probation Violation