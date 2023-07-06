Thursday, July 6, 2023
Joint operation results in 45 arrests, meth and firearms seizures

RPSO Media Release

A multijurisdictional roundup operation conducted last week results in 45 arrests, methamphetamine and firearms seized.

 

In the early weeks of June 2023, Agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began coordinating with Louisiana State Probation and Parole Agents in Alexandria in reference to a multijurisdictional operation roundup.  The proposed mission had an emphasis on individuals who were currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their probation or parole status. 

 

On June 29th, 2023, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE Agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and Officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as Troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish. 

 

In total, forty-five suspects were arrested during this multijurisdictional operation.  Thirty-two were Probation/Parole warrant cases closed by arrest and fifteen were other local arrest warrants, weapons violations, and narcotic related charges.  Additionally, over fourteen pounds of methamphetamines was seized, eight firearms recovered and over $8,600.00 was seized due to being revenue from the illegal sales of drugs. 

 

The arrests were all made without incident and were conducted in the Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas.

 

Agents say the success of this multi-agency operation will lead to future operations being conducted in Rapides Parish.

 

Marvin Pride                Lecompte, LA                      Probation Violation

Deandre McQuard     Alexandria, LA                     Probation Violation/LA Fugitive

Luella  Kirkwood        Alexandria, LA                      Probation Violation

David Downs              Alexandria, LA                      Probation Violation

Brenda Steele              Pineville, LA                         Contempt of Court

Herlandis Johnson    Alexandria, LA                      Contempt of Court/LA Fugitive x 6

Mathew Whitley         Alexandria, LA                      Contempt of Court

Sabrina Coker             Pineville, LA                           Contempt of Court

Craig Bell                      Cheneyville,  LA                    Contempt of Court x 3/Poss CDS I

                                                                                          Firearm by Felon x 3/Drug Paraphernalia

                                                                                          Firearm w/Narcotics

Robbie Mullins             Pineville, LA                          Probation Violation/Poss CDS II

Tabitha McKee              Pineville, LA                        Probation Violation

Travis Quattlebaum      Pineville, LA                       Probation Violation

Douglas Silva                  Pineville, LA                        Probation Violation

David Tabor                    Pineville                              Firearm by Felon/Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Elmer                       Woodworth, LA                Probation Violation

Kentrell Carter                Alexandria, LA                 Probation Violation

Jasper Hawkins             Alexandria, LA                   Probation Violation/Poss CDS I

Andre Ford                     Alexandria, LA                   Probation Violation/Felon w Firearm

                                                                                         Poss CDS I

Edward White              Pineville. LA                          Probation Violation

Willis White                 Pineville, LA                           Probation Violation

Mark Henagan             Ball, LA                                   Probation Violation

Thomas Hicks              Pineville, LA                           LA Fugitive

Cassandra Nugent       Pineville, LA                           Probation Violation

Michael Wolf                 Pineville, LA                          Parole Violation

Sean Bennett                 Pineville, LA                          Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II

Chad Peary                   Alexandria, LA                       Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II

Timothy McDowell     Pineville, LA                           Parole Violation/Poss CDS II

Jennifer McComic       Boyce, LA                               Probation Violation

Shania Powers              Boyce, LA                               Probation Violation

Dakota Hudspeth         Hineston, LA                         Probation Violation

Marvin Miller                Boyce, LA                                Probation Violation

Todd Phillips                Alexandria, LA                        Probation Violation

Kimberly Goodman     Alexandria, LA                       Probation Violation

Barbara Edwards         Alexandria, LA                      Probation Violation

Desmond Jordan        Alexandria, LA                       Parole Violation/CDS II w intent

                                                                                          CDS I with intent/Firearm by felon

                                                                                          Firearm w narcotics

Jartavis McCree          Alexandria, LA                       Contempt of Court/Agg Resisting

Brandie Branton         Pineville, LA                           Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II

Alton Coke                   Pineville, LA                           Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II

Troymond Wilson      Pineville, LA                           Probation Violation/Poss CDS I

                                                                                          Poss CDS II

Charles Pelum             Pineville, LA                           Probation Violation

Tyler Marshall            Ball, LA                                    Probation Violation

Casey Strother            Ball, LA                                    Poss Stolen Firearm

Wendy Davis              Pineville, LA                            LA Fugitive

Ricky Roland             Pineville, LA                             Contempt Non-Support

Artimase Lee             Alexandria, LA                          Probation Violation

